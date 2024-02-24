Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.27.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

