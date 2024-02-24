Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 556,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,487,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $622.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

