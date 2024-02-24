Lauri M. Shanahan Sells 3,672 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total transaction of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $879.91 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $903.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.