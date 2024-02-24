Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Laureate Education updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $9,410,265.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,405,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,377,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 747,549 shares of company stock worth $9,768,654 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Laureate Education by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Laureate Education by 21.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAUR

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.