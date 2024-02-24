Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Laureate Education updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $9,410,265.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,405,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,377,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 747,549 shares of company stock worth $9,768,654 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
