Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.63

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.63 and last traded at $112.71, with a volume of 114836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.4 %

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

