L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $214.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $216.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

