Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KYMR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.44.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.23. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $42.68.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $171,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,999. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 155,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 172,839 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

