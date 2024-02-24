Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.
Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,817 shares of company stock worth $2,183,999. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.
KYMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
