Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,817 shares of company stock worth $2,183,999. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

KYMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.