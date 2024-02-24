Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Down to $20.18

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.18, but opened at $19.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 408,190 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $142,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

