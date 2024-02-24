Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.98

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 11182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.
