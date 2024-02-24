KOK Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $354,809.07 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001386 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014685 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,084.75 or 0.99971627 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00181231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00731127 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $361,393.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.