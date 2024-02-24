Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

