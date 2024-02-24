Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $600.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $483.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

KNSL stock opened at $508.27 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $277.90 and a twelve month high of $528.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.97 and its 200-day moving average is $387.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.24%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

