Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.39.

KMP.UN stock opened at C$19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$20.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

