KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells $33,335.28 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

