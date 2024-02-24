KeyCorp Boosts ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $56.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATI. TheStreet raised ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get ATI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Price Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ATI has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.