Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Raised by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 156.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

