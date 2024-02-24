Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Kelly Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Kelly Services stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,696.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kelly Services news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,696.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

