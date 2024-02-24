Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Target Price to $13.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.00. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $391,375 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.