Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,694 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,317,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,320,000 after acquiring an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,717,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 848,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

