Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,533,000 after acquiring an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.54. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $668.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

