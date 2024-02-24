Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after buying an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Waters by 9,685.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after buying an additional 477,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $331.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

