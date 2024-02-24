Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $24,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,868.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,757.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,679.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,603.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,855.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.



