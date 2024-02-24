Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 125,701 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,258,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,701 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.61% of American Software worth $25,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after buying an additional 429,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Software by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 395,826 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,195,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 287,750 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 853,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 208,742 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.71. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

