Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $303.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.38 and a 200 day moving average of $259.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

