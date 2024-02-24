Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $813.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $795.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $721.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $823.71. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,533 shares of company stock worth $46,774,326. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

