Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,475 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.