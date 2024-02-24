Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $297.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

