Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Shopify Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.21 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

