Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $215,125,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $280.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

