Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,988,856,000 after buying an additional 99,377 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 666,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,627,000 after buying an additional 39,328 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,277 shares of company stock worth $16,886,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $564.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $543.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

