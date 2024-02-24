Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,441 shares of company stock worth $6,570,697. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

