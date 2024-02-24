Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 37,911 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.