Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,593 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 19,253 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Halliburton worth $28,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Halliburton by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

