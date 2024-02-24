Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 37,911 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.64.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

