Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 618 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $957,974,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stryker by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 41,552 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Stryker by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $355.03 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $357.40. The stock has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

