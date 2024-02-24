Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6,593.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667,643 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 22.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,969,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,326,000 after purchasing an additional 559,623 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Haleon by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,361 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in Haleon by 6.5% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 567,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Haleon by 31.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,454 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.