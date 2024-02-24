Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 618 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $355.03 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $357.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

