Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,119 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ARKK stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.