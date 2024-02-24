JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.22

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.22 and last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 205384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after buying an additional 4,213,428 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,230,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after buying an additional 2,043,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,084,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.