JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $45.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Envestnet

Envestnet Trading Up 8.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

ENV stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Envestnet by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 63,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,885,000 after purchasing an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,235,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.