JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target to $42.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,319,000 after purchasing an additional 702,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,330,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,594,000 after purchasing an additional 892,677 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,087,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,356,000 after acquiring an additional 623,216 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

