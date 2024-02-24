Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 168,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,489,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,952,000 after buying an additional 43,003 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 79,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.01. The firm has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.