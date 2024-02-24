Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01. The company has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

