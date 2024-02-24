Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,003 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $231,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

