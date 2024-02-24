Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $58.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.