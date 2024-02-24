Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.