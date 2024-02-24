John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.67

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.67 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 2860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $873.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

