John E. Durburg Sells 25,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.5 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,103.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

