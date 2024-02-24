JMP Securities Trims Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Target Price to $8.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.06.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE RWT opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,973,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 246,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 1,442,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.